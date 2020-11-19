Joan Hardy Watkins, age 86, of Bloomfield, CT. was carried away by the angels of the Lord to her heavenly home on Nov. 12th, 2020 with her children by her bedside. Joan lived a life of love and faith that was exemplified by her compassionate heart, gentle spirit, and willingness to help and heal those who were in need. Joan was born in Morristown, Tennessee, and was the daughter of Sylvester L. and Bessie L. (Jobe) Hardy, and sister of triplets, Shirley Hardy Smith, Sylvia Hardy Miller, and Sandra Hardy. Joan grew up in Springfield, Ohio and attended, Garfield Elementary School, Keifer Jr. High School, and graduated from Springfield High School. Joan matriculated at Fisk University, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Meharry Medical College, School of Nursing, Nashville, Tennessee. Subsequently, after successfully passing the State Board of nursing, she was certified to practice nursing as a professional, registered nurse in the states of Tennessee, Ohio, and Connecticut. Joan was initially employed as an office nurse in the medical practice of Dr. Carl Jenkins, another Meharrian, in Springfield, Ohio, who was a wonderful mentor. Shortly thereafter, Joan was employed as a charge nurse in Pediatrics, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Ohio. After moving to Hartford, CT., Joan worked at Saint Francis hospital in the delivery room as a staff nurse. Later, she was employed as a visiting nurse, with the Visiting Nurse Association of Hartford. Joan retired in 1990, from the position of Nurse Coordinator, Department of Pupil Services, Bloomfield School System, having served at J. P. Vincent Elementary School, Laurel Elementary School, and Bloomfield High School for 19 years. During that time, Joan successfully completed the Post-graduate course of Pediatric Nursing Associate Program, University of Connecticut, and the University of Colorado School of Nursing Achievement Program, and many other professional continuing education and development programs. Joan was married to the late Robert L Watkins, who was a Master of Social Work, and after a long career as a social service professional, was the first Director of the Department of Social Services, Town of Bloomfield, Connecticut. Joan was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, niece, and cousin to many. She is survived by her son, Reverend David Watkins (Carline Clanton) of Bloomfield, CT; daughter, Dr. Sydney L. Watkins, of Mt. Rainier, MD; step-son, Robert B. Watkins (Maryann), of Manchester, CT; grandchildren: Julian B. Watkins (Tashiba), Jordan A. Watkins, Robby L. Watkins (Stephanie), Stephen B. Watkins, Cheri C. Watkins, Jonathan D. Watkins, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, cousins, and nephews. Joan was a dedicated and faithful member of Bethel AME Church of Bloomfield, CT since 1992 and served as Class Leader, Deaconess, member of the Golden Age Ministry, Bethel Ministry for Women, and former member of the Board of Stewards, Acolyte Ministry Advisor, Commission on Membership and Evangelism, Caring Ministry, American Board of Directors, Faith Mulira Healthcare Center in Masooli Village, Uganda, Africa (partnership with First Church of Simsbury). She also participated in several social and civic organizations and was a former member of the Kappa Silhouettes (Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity), Hartford Alumni Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, and a volunteer for the Bloomfield Health Department flu clinics. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am with visitation prior to at 9:00 am at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Mask are Mandatory to enter the building. To leave condolences or to attend the funeral remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com