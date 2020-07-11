1/1
Joan Zito
1935 - 2020
Joan (Slauenwhite) Zito, 85, of Newington, beloved mother, passed away on July 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Hartford on June 10, 1935, daughter of John and Edith (Peltier) Slauenwhite. Joan graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford and continued her education at UConn, graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1957. A dedicated nurse, Joan worked as a public health nurse before having her daughter. She then returned to nursing, working as a supervisor in local convalescent homes. Joan was an active member of the Newington United Methodist Church and the Newington Garden Club. She enjoyed game shows, watching sports, baking, and annual vacations to Maine with her family. She leaves behind her daughter, Karen Brusseau and her husband Randy of Wethersfield; her sister-in-law, Nancy Slauenwhite of Simsbury. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her brother, John Slauenwhite. A special thank you to Dr. Shahnaz Hussain, Tracy and Dr. Kevin Watson for their wonderful and compassionate care over the years. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
July 11, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
