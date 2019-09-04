Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
JoAnn Broady Cassery Obituary
JoAnn Broady Cassery, 79, a longtime resident of Foxboro, MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 29, 2019 at Golden Pond in Hopkinton, MA. Born October 5, 1939 in Knoxville, TN, she grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee. The daughter of the late Dr. Robert A. and Ellen Cox Broady, she graduated as valedictorian from Sevier County High School in 1957, later receiving a B.S. from the University of Tennessee and a Masters of Education from Peabody Teaching College in Nashville. She taught biology in Baltimore, Maryland. She was married to Gary Cassery for more than 30 years, and was very active in the community in Foxboro. She loved teaching Sunday school at Bethany Church and many after school crafts courses at Burrell Elementary School and elsewhere. JoAnn delighted in children of all ages. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Despite living much of her adult life in New England, she retained her gentle Southern accent, charming everyone she met. She is survived by daughter Karen Cassery-Daniels and husband B.J. Daniels, son Robert P. Cassery and wife Inna, grandson Peter Cassery, brother, Joseph L. Broady and wife Mary Ann, sister Barbara Broady Hodges and husband James, and sister-in-law Carolyn Headrick Broady, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Alex Daniels, her brothers, Robert A. Broady, Jr., John Cox Broady and William S. Broady. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept.7th at 10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in her memory be made to: New Hope (140 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 or www.new-hope.org) or to a University of Tennessee scholarship fund. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 4, 2019
