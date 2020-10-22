1/1
Joann DuPont
Joann (Keane) DuPont, 75, of East Hartford, beloved mother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, dear friend and neighbor, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her daughters. Joann was born and raised in Hartford, daughter of the late John M. and Philomena (Viola) Keane and was predeceased by her brother, John Keane. Joann was a devout Catholic and member of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford. She spent her entire career in the banking industry, starting with Hartford National Bank. Joann stayed with the bank through several mergers and acquisitions, working for Connecticut National Bank, Shawmut, Fleet and finally for Bank of America, where she retired from in 2004. Joann will be dearly missed by her family: her cherished daughters, Deborah A. DuPont and Michele M. DuPont, with whom she shared her home; her sister, Mary E. Maher of Marlborough and her sister-in-law, Peggy C. Keane of West Hartford, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her daughters would like to thank Elizabeth Luther for all the special times they shared. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edmund Campion Parish at St. Christopher Church, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford. Social distancing and mask wearing protocols will be followed. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. Donations in Joann's memory may be made to East Hartford Emergency Medical Technicians, 31 School Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Joann with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Edmund Campion Parish at St. Christopher Church
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
October 21, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Giselle Maillet
October 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
