JoAnn (Kaszynski) Marshall was born December 16, 1949 and peacefully passed away on March 19, 2020 at 70, after a brief battle with lung cancer. A native of Peru, Illinois, JoAnn carried her midwestern friendliness wherever she went. As a proud mother, Navy veteran, and Polish heritage enthusiast, JoAnn was eager to share a story and make friends. JoAnn was a life-long learner with a vast array of interests including history, nature, and languages. She loved to knit, crochet, learn how to play new instruments, and read for hours. JoAnn earned an Economics degree from UCONN and held various positions in her field. She had a great zest for life and worked hard to hold onto those memories in spite of mental illness, addiction, and trauma. She was always grateful and received any kindness as a gift. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose Kaszynski of Peru, IL, as well has her husband, Bill Babiel of Storrs, Connecticut. She will be missed greatly by her daughter, Meg Marshall (Sarah Saunders) of Grand Rapids, Michigan; her brother Tom Kaszynski (Gretchen) and her sister Lynn Grove (Bob), all of Peru, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews. JoAnn also leaves behind many family and friends including her ex-husband, Rich Marshall, Paul Filip, Mary Ellen Simmons, John and Darla Babiel, Tom Phillips, and friends in the Veterans community in Connecticut. A private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in JoAnn's honor, consider giving to a food pantry, mental health clinic, or the Audubon Society. JoAnn's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020