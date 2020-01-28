Home

1955 - 2020
JoAnn Pelletier Obituary
JoAnn (Slyne) Pelletier, 64, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, formerly of Newington, passed away on Friday, January 24th, at home with family by her side. Born in Hartford, on November 2, 1955, she is the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Mathews) Slyne. JoAnn was a customer service representative for the Symmetry Partners in Glastonbury. She leaves behind her children, Ryan Pelletier and partner April Rand of Tennessee and Stephanie Ramer and her husband Cody of Texas, three grandchildren Devin Weinhold, Katelyn and Paige Pelletier as well as a brother John Slyne and sister Kathleen Johnson. JoAnn also leaves her wonderful pet dog, Jet. Funeral services for JoAnn will be held on Friday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m. from the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington. JoAnn will be lovingly laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery following her service. Family and friends may call on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial. To share a memory with JoAnn's family please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 28, 2020
