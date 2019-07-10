Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
8:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Liturgy
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Joanna Pachocka


1962 - 2019
Joanna Pachocka Obituary
Joanna Pachocka 57 of Farmington, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with her illness. She is survived by her mother, Sabina Pachocka and her beloved daughters, Christie and Andrea and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM at New Britain Memorial Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, followed by a funeral liturgy at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church. Calling hours will be Thursday, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain. for additional information or to send a message to the family, please go to www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019
