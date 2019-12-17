Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Joanne A. Speziale


1953 - 2019
Joanne A. Speziale Obituary
Joanne A. Speziale 66, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, after a long illness and she was surrounded by her family. Joanne was born in Hartford on January 16, 1953 and was the daughter of the late William and Angeline Maria (LoStimolo) Speziale, Joanne earned a Master's Degree in Teaching from St. Joseph College in West Hartford. Joanne taught in the Hartford Public School System for 30 years. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Donna M. Speziale of Wethersfield, along with several relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19th at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations in Joanne's name may be made to: The House of Bread, 27 Chestnut St, Hartford, CT 06120 or to IRIS, 235 Nicole Street, 2nd Floor, New Haven, CT 06511. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is entrusted with the arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 17, 2019
