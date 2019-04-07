Joanne Barnas, 68, of Glastonbury, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Abbott Terrace.She was born in Hartford on July 1, 1950 daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Pangonis) Barnas. She was a devoted nurse at Hartford Hospital for over 44 years.Joanne is survived by a daughter Melissa Bozzuto and husband Anthony of Waterbury, a brother Joseph Barnas and wife Kathy of Glastonbury, and three grandchildren Isabella, Mason, and Jayce.She was predeceased by her son Joseph Conforto, Jr.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 467 S. Quaker Lane, West Hartford. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Rd., Prospect is assisting the family with arrangements.The family would like to thank the staff at Abbott Terrace for all their love and support while she was there, especially Wanda, Danielle, and Serita.For directions and online condolences please visit www.prospectmemorial.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary