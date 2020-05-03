JoAnne Bauer, 71, of Hartford, CT, passed away at her home on Friday, April 3, 2020. JoAnne was born October 14, 1948 in Sanatoga, PA where she lived for her childhood and teenage years. She is preceded in death by her parents John Bauer and Mary Leona (Buchert) Bauer. JoAnne is survived by her brothers John (Jody) Bauer and James (Vickie) Bauer. Surviving are two nieces Jaime (Michael) Stringer and Bonnie (Adam) Bauer-Myers as well as three great-nephews (Lucas, Nicholas, Jackson) and a great-niece (Jamason). She is also survived by many friends that she loved and shared her life's passions. JoAnne was the salutatorian of the Class of 1966 at Pottsgrove High School, Pottstown, PA. She was a true life-long learner. She continued her education at Wilson College and later earned multiple degrees including her doctorate in Communication Arts & Technology from New York University in 1991. JoAnne spent the majority of her adult years residing in Connecticut. While there she assumed many roles including poet, artist, activist, and friend. She was also the recipient of many awards for her work. Her energy was infectious and her advocacy knew no bounds. She inspired countless numbers of people and words cannot do justice to our sense of loss. She was, indeed, deeply loved by her family and friends. Celebrations of life will be planned for the summer and held in Pottstown, PA and Hartford, CT. Please refer to her Facebook page for details. Maple Hill Chapels/Talarski Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements.



