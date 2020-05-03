JoAnne Bauer
1948 - 2020
JoAnne Bauer, 71, of Hartford, CT, passed away at her home on Friday, April 3, 2020. JoAnne was born October 14, 1948 in Sanatoga, PA where she lived for her childhood and teenage years. She is preceded in death by her parents John Bauer and Mary Leona (Buchert) Bauer. JoAnne is survived by her brothers John (Jody) Bauer and James (Vickie) Bauer. Surviving are two nieces Jaime (Michael) Stringer and Bonnie (Adam) Bauer-Myers as well as three great-nephews (Lucas, Nicholas, Jackson) and a great-niece (Jamason). She is also survived by many friends that she loved and shared her life's passions. JoAnne was the salutatorian of the Class of 1966 at Pottsgrove High School, Pottstown, PA. She was a true life-long learner. She continued her education at Wilson College and later earned multiple degrees including her doctorate in Communication Arts & Technology from New York University in 1991. JoAnne spent the majority of her adult years residing in Connecticut. While there she assumed many roles including poet, artist, activist, and friend. She was also the recipient of many awards for her work. Her energy was infectious and her advocacy knew no bounds. She inspired countless numbers of people and words cannot do justice to our sense of loss. She was, indeed, deeply loved by her family and friends. Celebrations of life will be planned for the summer and held in Pottstown, PA and Hartford, CT. Please refer to her Facebook page for details. Maple Hill Chapels/Talarski Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
The world has lost a thoughtful, caring individual, with a great spirit for life! JoAnne will be greatly missed by many
Dawn Smith
Friend
I'm heartbroken to just today,learning this.
Such a beautiful little thing,she always could bring a smile to my face.The CCEJ will never be the same.
rick baldwin
My Dear JoAnne,
Although we met for the first time only 3 short years ago, I was blessed to have you in my life. You were always willing to help with all our efforts to make our democracy work for everyone. Your kindness, energy and commitment to causes to help the most vulnerable among us knew no bounds. We had fun times too at your parties and your gatherings, celebrating the Winter Solstice and Valentines Day. I will always keep you close in my heart, as the last time we spent together was at your Valentine Luncheon. It was a wonderful time of sharing with your circle of friends. I was honored to be included. It was too soon to loose you. Keep smiling down on us now, my dear friend. I will miss you. My deepest sympathies go out to your family and to all who knew and loved you.
Paula Bacolini
Friend
Kindness, energy, generosity, curiosity, sparkling beauty- a wonderful soul whom I had the pleasure of knowing for 30 years. I am so sorry that she carried so much pain.
Dianne Rechel
Friend
I'm saddened buy the news of JoAnn's passing we were classmates since first grade and kept in touch since, God's speed my friend.
Robert Fisher
Classmate
We meet very few individuals in our lifetime who possess such innate, unrestrained and inspirational powers as JoAnne had. I only knew her for three or so years, a very private and personal relationship with its share of, as JoAnne would say blissful highs and disparaging lows. She was a whirlwind of activity; a creative, talented and empathetic intellectual. If there was a subject to be addressed, a topic to be debated or an idea to be developed, she approached it with a determination and a Wonder-Woman tenacity that made all solutions possible. She was optimism personified and in the vast storyline of the cosmos, she did indeed have a most extraordinary and remarkable life. She will not be easily forgotten for her efforts in love and her enthusiastic spirit for all things of integrity, charity and beauty.
Peter Krivosky
Friend
My dear JoAnne. You left us too soon. I knew you through our common interest in poetry. I always marveled at your upbeat personality and your beautiful smile. You uplifted all those you came into contact with. I am glad to have been in your circle of friends. I will miss you.
David Mello
Friend
JoAnne was vibrant, playful, and powerful. She had a sparkling smile. She spent her life fighting for peace and justice. She was a good friend to many. JoAnne was the most active activist ever. She spoke up and out for countless social justice causes. I will miss you, JoAnne.
Marla
Friend
