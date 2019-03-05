Joanne Lappert of Farmington died suddenly at home on Thursday February 28th. Her devoted husband Richard with was her. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Waterbury and worked as a Registered Nurse in hospitals in CT and NY. She was also a graduate of Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, OK. Joanne was married to Dr. Richard Lappert for over 50 years. They were devoted to each other and to their 3 children, Mary Hicks of Ridgefield CT, Susan Pozil of Irvine, CA, and Steven Lappert of Landsend, DE. They were also proud of their 7 grandchildren, Christopher Pozil of San Diego, CA, Taylor Hicks of Stamford, CT, Kathryn Pozil of Newport Beach, CA, Jonathan Hicks of New York City, Kelly Pozil of Irvine, CA, Claire Pozil of Irvine CA, and Matthew Lappert of Landsend DE. She was also survived by her sister Marcia Cavanaugh of Newtown, CT, and 2 brothers Thomas Klonoski of Lake Mary FL and Robert Kolonoski of Charlottesville VA.Joanne conducted spirited bible-based seminars in churches, auditoriums and conferences throughout the Northeast & Canada and was a frequent speaker at Women's Aglow meetings. She was one of the founders of a women's Christian evangelistic ministry named Servants of the King, located in central Connecticut. Moreover, she also conducted many house meetings and retreats in which she taught encouraging messages from the bible on prayer and prayed for the sick. Simultaneously, she was a compassionate person who conducted a counseling ministry for women for many years. In summary, her life was dedicated to loving her husband, her family and people who needed to know Jesus.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St Gregory The Great church at 235 Maltby Street in Bristol. Please go directly to the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Church Cemetery on Huckleberry Hill Road in Avon. Printed directions will be available at the church service. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse Disaster Relief at PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (samaritanspurse.org). Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary