John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
80 Main St.
Manchester, CT
Burial
Following Services
St. Bridget Cemetery
Joanne Chlupsa


1940 - 2020
Joanne Chlupsa Obituary
Joanne (Belanger) Chlupsa, 80, loving wife of Joseph F. Chlupsa for 52 years, passed away from the complications of congenital heart disease and dementia on Friday, Feb. 7. She was born on January 10, 1940 and was raised in Wethersfield. She was the daughter of the late Cyril D. and Yvonne Melanson Belanger and had lived in Manchester. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing and attended the University of Hartford. She was a communicant of St. Bridget Church and belonged to their Hope For Haiti sewing ministry, and also to a Small Christian Community where she enjoyed the company of wonderful friends. She was also a member of the Alumni Association of St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing and the Women's Auxiliary of St. Francis Hospital, and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross Bloodmobile and was a blood donor. She enjoyed skiing, sailing, hiking, canoeing and swimming. Besides her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: son Thomas J. Chlupsa of Hebron; daughter and son-in-law Laura M. and Andrew M. Boris, and her precious grandson Adam Joseph Boris of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. She also leaves her loving sister, Yvonne M. Belanger of Glastonbury and a brother-in-law, John E. Chlupsa of New London; many cousins and friends including two longtime wonderful friends, Rita Possell and Linda Parkany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. Bridget Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Office of Radio and Television, Archdiocese of Hartford, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2020
