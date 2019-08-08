|
Joanne M. (O'Bright) D'Angelo, 86, of New Britain, was taken home peacefully by the angels on Saturday, August 3, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford to the late John and Veronica (Donveskis) O'Bright and was a life-long resident of New Britain. She was employed by the Hartford Housing Authority as a Payroll Administrator for many years. Joanne was a talented and creative seamstress and quilter and made many beautiful clothes for herself and her family. She was proud of her Lithuanian heritage and enjoyed attending the Mr. & Mrs. Club dances with her husband and friends at the St. Andrew's Church Hall. She also loved getting together with friends and family to play a good game of cards. Her caring heart and warm smile will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Mazza and husband Robert; her son, Robert D'Angelo; her adored grandsons: Kristopher Mazza and wife Dee, Robert Mazza and wife Kelly, and Thomas Mazza; her cherished great-grandchildren: Geovanie, Alexus, Isabella, Sophia and Jackson; her Godchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends, Bernie and Helen. In addition to her parents, Joanne was predeceased by Robert L. D'Angelo, her beloved husband of 51 years and her brothers, Raymond and Thomas O'Bright. Relatives and friends are invited to call and celebrate Joanne's life on Sunday, August 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joanne's memory to a cause very special to her: the ALS Association at www.alsa.org. Joanne will be laid to rest privately beside her husband in St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 8, 2019