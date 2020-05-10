Joanne Dione Bustin, 86, of Glastonbury, beloved wife of the late Edward Dione and Raymond Bustin, died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Herbert and Rose Manley. Joanne was a wonderful human being who was kind to all others and very gracious to everyone in her company. She loved various activities to include camping at Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, reading books, cooking and gardening. She was born in Hartford, but lived the majority of her life in East Hartford, except for her final few years at Glastonbury Healthcare Center. Joanne was an excellent homemaker, but also a professional as she worked for several years at Amica Insurance in the claims department in Glastonbury. She is survived by her daughter, Doreen and husband Charles Wickman of Manchester, her five sons, Christopher Dione and his wife Beth of Vernon, Mark Dione of East Hartford, Douglas Dione of Danvers, MA, Edward Dione of Glastonbury, and David Dione of Torrington. In addition to her children, she is survived by two brothers, Herbert Manley of Vernon and John Manley of New Britain. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Lynn Giard. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, whom she cared about very much. Funeral services will be held at a future date at Callahan Funeral Home in East Hartford. Donations in Joanne's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. To view Joanne's tribute or leave an online condolence please visit www.callahanfuneral.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.