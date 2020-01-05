Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:15 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St.
Southington, CT
Joanne E. Barry


1953 - 2020
Joanne E. Barry Obituary
Joanne E. Barry, 66, of Southington passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Touch Points at Farmington. Born August 6, 1953 in Oak Park, IL, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ella (Goger) Barry. Joanne was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church and a volunteer at the YMCA. She loved to read and was an avid Star Trek Fan. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Barry and wife Karen of Southington and her sister Ellen Jeanne Carlson and husband Kevin of Niantic; two nieces, Emily Barry and Kathryn Carlson; five nephews, Josef, Joshua and Jacob Barry and Michel and Evan Carlson. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
