Joanne Healy, age 93, beloved wife, mother, Nana and dear friend of many, died July 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a long-time communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Simsbury. Joanne was born in Indianapolis, attended Indiana University and lived many years in the Chicago area until moving with the family to Simsbury in 1967. She was a gifted singer and shared her talent with the Farmington Valley Chorale and the St Mary's Church choir for many years. Joanne was predeceased by her husband John, her parents Grace and Adrian, and her sisters Adrienne and Marjemae. She leaves behind her loving children and their spouses - Mary Ellen, Barbara and her husband Fred, John and his wife Torrie, and Katherine and her husband John. She is also survived by her devoted grandchildren, Nicholas, JD and Jennifer. She also leaves behind a large extended family in the Chicago area, North Carolina and beyond, as well as her most dear friends, the "Bridge Ladies." T he Healy family expresses heartfelt thanks to all of Joanne's caregivers over the years. Their loving hands and tender hearts brightened every day for her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church choir. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 944 Hopmeadow St, PO Box 575, Simsbury CT 06070. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Joanne's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
