JoAnne (Ruglio) Gulino, beloved wife of Louis P. Gulino, married for 62 years, went to the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Virginia (Procaccino) Ruglio. JoAnne grew up in Wethersfield and lived most of her life in her special home on Morrison Avenue. JoAnne was loved and will be missed by all especially her family, son, Mark Gulino, son, Chris Gulino (JoAnne), daughter Cheryl Italia and daughter Lynn Dillon and son-in-law Timothy. Her six grandchildren, Patrick(Tina) Dillon, James(Haley) Italia, Alexis Dillon, Nicholas Italia, Lauren Italia, and Louie Dillon, and great grand¬children Eden and Ella Dillon. One sister-in-law, Geraldine Fradianni and all her nieces and nephews. She was prede¬ceased by mother and father-in-law Frank and Carmela Gulino, all her sisters and brothers and their spouses: Joseph and Marie Bordieri, Anthony and Norma Ruglio, Richard and Eleanor Ruglio, Barbara and Frank DeGregorio and Vincent and Bernice Gulino, and Joseph Fradianni, and her son-in-law Christopher Italia. JoAnne worked as an executive admin for all her life working all over Hartford County most importantly at The Hartford. She will be missed and remembered as the most gracious and loving of hosts always cooking and spending time with her beloved family and extended nieces and nephews who she adored and by her special group of friends who she spent many breakfasts. Her memorial service will be done at a future date to celebrate a most special life. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Breast Cancer Foundation/Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, https://ww5 .komen.org or CTBTA, PO Box 370514, West Hartford, CT 06137-0514, www.CTBTA.org for which she was very involved. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020