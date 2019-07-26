Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
JoAnne M. Blazawski Obituary
JoAnne M. (Luce) Blazawski, 86, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Raymond Blazawski died peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by her daughters. She was born in Anson, ME on May 24, 1933, daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie (Des Chenes) Luce. JoAnne grew up in Hartford and graduated from Hartford High School with the Class of 1951. She was married to the love of her life, Raymond Blazawski on July 30, 1955 and together they lived in East Hartford and Glastonbury before moving to South Windsor in 1965. She worked for The Aetna in Hartford and then for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club for over 32 years, retiring in 2003. JoAnne cherished the time she spent with family and friends, traveling to the beach in Ocean City, MD and around New England. She had a great sense of humor and a wonderfully positive outlook on life. She was loved by everyone she met. She leaves her daughters, Rae Ann Blazawski of South Windsor and Susan Mazur and Brian Bynes of Coventry, her granddaughter, Aubrie Mazur of Enfield and her sister, Donna Caputa of Hartford; her honorary daughters Christine Kilburn and Tony Urso of South Windsor and Linda Parent and her furry friend, Noah of Ashford; her sister-in-law, Mary Caputa of Newington and many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Caputa II. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Kimberly Hall, especially Meredith Elco, the staff at St. Francis ICU and the wonderful ladies at VT Salon, Vernon. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 9-11 a.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the South Windsor Food & Fuel Bank or a . Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 26, 2019
