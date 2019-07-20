Joanne Hill Morariu, 62, of East Hampton, CT passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Middlesex Hospital surrounded by her family whom she loved so much. Joanne was born in Meriden but grew up in Portland, CT. She enjoyed caring for children and family, cooking, camping and quilting. Joanne received her degree in Graphic Design from Tunxis Community College and worked for several printing companies during her career. Joanne met her husband, Thomas, in 1975 and they married in 1984. Her greatest creations are her two daughters Laura and Megan. To stay home and care for them Joanne became a licensed day care provider and started Joanne's Day Care where for several years she cared for children in town. Joanne's illness was discovered in 2003 and caused her to rely on her family for care. Throughout her many years of treatment at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, Joanne bravely endured with a positive outlook, drawing from others the love she so freely gave in her life. She was incredibly strong and remained her sweet self throughout her life. Joanne is survived by her husband Thomas Morariu of East Hampton, CT, daughters Laura Crowell and her husband Robert Crowell of Portland, CT, and Megan Morariu of Moodus, CT. Mother Ada Hill of Middletown, CT and brothers Charles Hill and family of Washington, Thomas Hill and family of Virginia, David Hill and wife of Hawaii. Joanne is predeceased by her father Earl Hill and sister Susan Hill. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Middlesex Hospital, Hartford Hospital, and Columbian Presbyterian Hospital. Donations can made to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation in honor of Joanne. A memorial service will be held on August 17, 2019 at 11am at the East Hampton Congregational Church, 59 Main Street East Hampton, CT 06424. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 20, 2019