Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 443-8355
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
East Lyme Community Center in the Activities room
Joanne P. Reeves Obituary
Niantic - Joanne P. Reeves, 82, of Niantic, passed away peacefully Oct. 10, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Joanne was born July 13, 1937, in Colorado Springs, Colo. to Harry and Harriet Shaw. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Montana, where she lived until leaving to honorably serve in the United States Air Force. Joanne was a Niantic resident for over 50 years. A Celebration of Life for Joanne will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Lyme Community Center in the Activities Room, Sunday Nov. 10. We ask the community to please bring food to share.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2019
