On Thursday, June 4, 2020 Joanne (Nivison) Page, 84, of South Windsor, loving Mother and Nana passed away peacefully after a short illness. Joanne was born on October 12, 1935 in Waterville, Maine daughter of the late James and Florence Nivison. She lived in Waterville, ME before moving to South Windsor, CT sixty-one years ago. Joanne was a retired Sales Clerk from Sears and JC. Penney. She very much enjoyed and looked forward to her lunches with the Sears Gals at Olive Garden. Joanne loved going to the South Windsor Senior Center where she especially enjoyed playing Bingo. She was the loving wife for thirty-one years of the late Jules "Buck" Page. Joanne is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Page) Shute and her husband Christopher Shute of Mashpee, MA., and Lauren Page of South Windsor with whom she made her home. She was proud of her two grandsons, Tyler Shute and Courtney Halpern of Boston, MA., and Dylan Shute and Chandler Maskal of Melrose, MA. She also leaves her brother Harvey Nivison and his wife Kathy of Tolland, five nephews, one niece and her aunt Lorraine McKechnie of Huntsville, AL. Joanne had many friends who will miss her, especially Bob and Fran Nadeau and Jan McCall. A Memorial service will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor, Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. Attendees are asked to wear masks and honor social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the South Windsor Senior Center, 150 Nevers Road, South Windsor, CT 06074., for the benefit of a new Bingo Board in her memory. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.