Joanne Pinto Obituary
Joanne (Lisella) Pinto, 76, of New Britain and formerly Glastonbury, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Sepino, province of Campbasso, Italy on September 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Dominica (Pezzante) Lisella. Joanne was employed for many years as a food service worker in the Glastonbury school system. She will be forever missed by her loving partner of 28 years, Paul Longo; two daughters, Candida Gilbert and husband Joshua and Delia Sienna and her seven adored grandchildren, Emalie, Sara, Megan, Noah, Nathan, Brandon and Ryan. She is also survived by her brother, Tony Lisella, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, James Pinto; her daughter, Regina Pinto and her sister, Cristina Arcari. Graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday (April 17) at 2 p.m at Gilead Cemetery, Gilead Road (Rte 85), Hebron. Because of her love for animals, the family requests that donations in Joanne's memory be made to: Veterinary Care Charitable Fund, Attn: Linda, 364 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester, CT 06415 or to the CT Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting the family. To share a memory of Joanne with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
