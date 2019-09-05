Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Veronica Chapel,
1035 Boston Neck Road,
Narragansett, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Rezoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne (Belmonte) Rezoski


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne (Belmonte) Rezoski Obituary
Rezoski, Joanne (Belmonte), 74, of Narragansett, RI formerly of Marlborough, CT, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony C. Rezoski, Jr. for over 51 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Peter, Sr. and Natalie (Izzo) Belmonte. Besides her husband, she leaves her two children, Lisa Stevenson (Dave) of Meriden, CT and David Rezoski (Mardi) of Duvall, WA; a brother Peter Belmonte, Jr., and four grandchildren, Brandon and Brooke Lathe, Maia and Emme Rezoski. Visiting Hours Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:30am-12:30pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory - SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1pmin St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to . Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now