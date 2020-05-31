Joanne Swanson Lindahl, 88, died May 27, 2020 at UCONN Medical Center after suffering a hip fracture and complications due to Covid-19. She was born and raised in West Hartford where she was a 1948 graduate of Hall High School. Joanne was pre-deceased by her beloved mother and father, Anna and John T. Swanson, step mother Ruth, sister Edith Petersen and cherished brother "Bobby". She married her Swedish-born husband, Claes "Okie" Lindahl in 1952; he pre-deceased her 9-11-12. Together they lived in North Carolina, Farmington, Old Saybrook and Naples, Florida. They traveled 48 of the 50 states, several European Countries and Scandinavia – always together – holding hands. Joanne leaves her three daughters, Heidi Bayreuther and her husband Lloyd of Niantic, CT, Kim Bush and her husband Max of Houston, TX and Karin Comer and her husband Martin of Farmington, CT. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jonathan, Peter, Manuel, Ian, Kristina, Robert and Carina and 14 great grandchildren. She worked for Southern New England Telephone Company and Steigers Department Store. In 1967 she and her husband opened Tre Kronor Scandinavian Gift Shop until its closing in 1993. Joanne had many dear friends – she loved to laugh and share memories. She was a past member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hartford for many years. Her family all came from Sweden and like her husband, very proud to share the traditions and heritage. Her family wishes to thank the many caregivers from Visiting Angels who helped her stay in her home; especially "Tina". Thanks to the staff and caregivers at Anthology of Farmington where Joanne lived for the last three months and to the doctors and nurses at UCONN and Hartford Healthcare Hospice. A private family service will be held at a later date. Please consider making donations to the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL60601) in her memory. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.