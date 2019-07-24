Joanne T. (Kareski) Toth, 65, of Tolland passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 24, 1954 in Rockville, the daughter of the late Carl and Emily (Klimek) Kareski. She was a devoted daughter, sister and mother. Joanne would do anything for anyone. She was an extremely generous, kind and a compassionate woman. Her favorite time of the day was watching the sun come up and drinking her morning coffee. Depending on the season she would be bundled up sitting in a chair or exploring the fields picking dandelions, yarrow and other herbs. She has always loved the simple pleasures in life, alternative medicine, the ocean, playing tennis, horses, taking care of her beautiful property, and gardening. Joanne was a hard worker and has devoted her life to serving her family and worked full time as a rural carrier for the US postal service for over 20 years. She is survived by Richard Toth and their four daughters, Elizabeth Toth of Ellington, Lauren Toth of NY, Megan Toth and her partner Christopher Matthews of Somers, and Katherine Parizek and her husband Luke of Manchester; her two sisters, Karen Purnell and her husband John and their two children Carl and Matthew of Stafford and Carla Peck and her husband Donald and their two children Amelia and Samuel of Tolland. Funeral service and burial will be private in the respect of Joanne's wishes. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019