Joaquim "Jack" Valinho, Jr., 73, of Windsor, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, June 25 in Bloomfield, CT, after a three-year battle with cancer. Jack is survived by his two daughters, Rachel Roberts and Suzanne Savage (husband Chris), his two grandsons Colten and Austin Roberts, his former wife Rosemarie Tichon, his sister Dolores Chipelo (husband Henry), his step-sister Maria Helena Goncalves (husband Tony), his step-sister-in-law Clarisse Graves, and several nieces and nephews. Jack was born August 22, 1945 in Waterbury, CT to the late Joaquim (Jack) and Maria (Olivera) Valinho. He grew up in Naugatuck, CT with his sister, Dolores Chipelo, and a multitude of friends. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy, in which he served during the Vietnam War. When Jack got out of the Navy, he worked as an engineer for over twenty years. He then switched careers by successfully starting and growing his own real estate appraisal business, JSV Associates, for another twenty-plus years. Jack put 110% into his business life, investing many hard-working hours to provide for his family. When not working, Jack enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Carmon Funeral Home at 807 Bloomfield Avenue in Windsor on Friday, June 28. The memorial gathering will run from 3pm to 5pm, with a Time of Sharing from 4pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, Jack requested that donations be made in his name to: The at www.americancancersociety.org Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019