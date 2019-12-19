Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jody Lerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jody F. Lerner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jody F. Lerner Obituary
Jody Fay (Maner) Lerner, 60, of Wilmington, NC and formerly of Marlborough, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019. Jody was an accomplished Account Executive for many years with local radio and television stations. She enjoyed traveling and holidays, but most of all she was a loving mother to her only child, Justin Lerner. She cherished her time spent with Justin and her dear friends and co-workers. A Celebration of Jody's Life will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 4 pm at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Jody's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday afternoon (December 23rd) from 2 – 4 pm at the funeral home chapel. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jody's name may be made to the -CT Chapter, 5 Brookside Drive, P.O. Box 5022, Wallingford, CT 06492-5022.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -