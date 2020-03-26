|
Jody Lynn Rink, 65, of Granby, Connecticut passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Jody was born in Windsor Locks, the daughter of the late George John Rink, Jr., and Malvina (Molly) Rink. She graduated from Suffield High School class of 1972 and attended Quinnipiac College, obtaining a degree in physical therapy. She worked for many years as a physical therapist, devoted to her clients, and recently retired from the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA). Jody was a wonderful caring woman, mother, and aunt who loved her family, gardening and whip-poor-wills. She is survived by her longtime partner, Matthew Burns; and their son William; her siblings, Jaqueline Rink, recently returned from Florida, Janice Rink of Andover, CT, Jeffrey Rink and his wife Diane, of West Suffield, and Jennifer Kozikis and her husband James of West Suffield; as well as nephews and niece Jason Wells, Justin Rink, Joshua and Jessica Kozikis, and grandnephew and grandnieces Justice, Liberty, and Nation Wells, and Haley, Jackson, Nathan and Oliver Rink. A private ceremony will be held at Granby Cemetery at 11:00AM on March 27, 2020. Because of these extraordinary times a memorial service in her honor will be held at a future date.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020