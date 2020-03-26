|
Jody Lynn Rink, 65, of Granby, passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2020. There was a very pretty girl named Jody (Doe-Dee) who grew up with her brother and sisters on a mountainside in W. Suffield. She liked rum & cokes, her good friends Mary Ellen and Barb, and she was a pin-ball wizard. She was kind, caring, compassionate and nurturing person by nature. She became a physical therapist and spent her life easing the pains and problems of others. She settled in Granby where she built a home and raised her wonderful handsome son William. She enjoyed a good crossword puzzle with her morning coffee, digging in her garden and flower beds and life – all life. I am truly blessed, she was my best friend for forty years. There will be a private graveside service on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Granby Cemetery, Granby CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020