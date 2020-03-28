Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Joel C. Lavertu


1938 - 2020
Joel C. Lavertu, 81, beloved husband of the late Jeannine (Lavertue) Lavertu passed away March 21, 2020. He was born April 4, 1938 in Madawaska, ME a son of the late Oneil and Delphine (Cote) Lavertu. Joel was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was employed for 40 years in the banking industry and retired as a Senior Vice President of Commercial and Residential lending. Joel enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and family gatherings. He leaves his children Diana, Michael, Neal and 2 grandchildren Stephanie and Ashley. Siblings Carmen, Rella, Gerald, Roger, Edgar, Rachel, Dolores, Clarence, Claudette, Richard and Daniel and was predeceased by Patricia and Ronald. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2020
