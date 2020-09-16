1/
Joel Grout Sr.
Joel "Red" Grout, Sr., 87, of Manchester, CT died peacefully on September 12, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Johnson and husband Marc, Kelly Shaw and husband Daniel, Joel Grout Jr. and wife Theresa, and James Grout and wife Tina. Joel also leaves behind eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Cecile; one brother; and two sisters. As a construction superintendent, Joel worked for Orlando Annulli and Sons for over 30 years. He proudly belonged to the Army and Navy and Zipser Clubs. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19 at 10:00am at Hillstown Veterans' Cemetery located at 180 Hillstown Road, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross. To sign an online guestbook visit www.holmeswatkins.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillstown Veterans' Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
