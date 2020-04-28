Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Belanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel J. Belanger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel J. Belanger, 97, of Manchester, the husband of the late Frances (Gagnon) Belanger passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Crestfield Healthcare Center, Manchester. Born in Caribou, ME he was the son of the late Francois and Josephine (Sanfacon) Belanger and had lived in Manchester for many years. He served our country and was a US Army Veteran of World War II. Joel had retired from the A&P as a Meat Cutter after 37 years of service. Joel was very active and enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, golfing, and especially gardening. He is survived by his three sons, Joseph F. Belanger of Manchester, Michael J. Belanger and his wife, Kathy of Manchester, Mark E. Belanger and his wife, Teri, of Tolland; his daughter, Mary Luchenbill and her husband, Steven, of Coventry; and 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Jeffrey and Chasity Belanger, Kelly and Edward Quick, Eric and Dominique Belanger, Daniel and Sara Belanger, Joel and Claudia Belanger, Sarah and Alex Shorthouse, Renee and Anthony Constant, Jacqueline Belanger, Justin Luchenbill, and Patrick Belanger and fiancée Cameron Lesco. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Broderick, Cameron, Maxwell, Ariana, Eli, Jordan, Brooke, Reese, Emilee, Joel, Roslynn, Ovid, and Abigail. Joel is also survived by his brother Walter Belanger, many brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Beverly Jean Belanger. Also, he was predeceased by his 10 brothers and 6 sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to MARC Inc. of Manchester at www.marcinc.com. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -