Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Congregation B'nai Shalom Cemetery
1361 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Sandi's home in West Hartford
Calling hours
Following Services
Sandi's home in West Hartford
Joel Julius Moss Obituary
Joel Julius Moss, 79, of West Hartford, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday August 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband, for 59 years, of Sandi (Fruchtman) Moss. Born in Bristol, he was the son of the late Alfred and Hilda Moss. Joel graduated from Plainville High School in 1958. He then graduated from Central Connecticut State College, where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He taught Science at Cromwell Middle School for 36 years, where he was loved and respected by his students, their parents and faculty alike. During his retirement, he resided in both Connecticut and Florida. He loved to play golf and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren, especially his princess Amanda. Joel and Sandi are members of Temple Sinai in Newington. Besides his wife Sandi, he is survived by his son Scott (Denise) Moss, daughter Naomi (David) Siegel and six cherished grandchildren; Amanda, John, Ryan, Connor and Erin Moss and Danielle Siegel. He also leaves his brothers; Dr. Ronald (Martha) Moss and Dr. Jeffrey (Judy) Moss, and sister-in-law Joyce (Peter) Levine and several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19 at 10AM with Rabbi Jeffrey Bennett officiating at the Congregation B'nai Shalom Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, at intersection with Jordan Lane (top of Jordan Lane Extension) in Wethersfield. Immediately following interment the family will receive friends at Sandi's home in West Hartford and a Shiva service will be observed there on Monday at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to a . We wish to thank Marybeth and Leah and the other aides at River Ridge in Avon who took such good care of Joel. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2019
