In Loving Memory of Joellen (Winkler) Miller born June 12, 1941 to Roberta and Louis Winkler of Hampton, NH. Joellen passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on August 28, 2020 at the Vista Park Nursing Home in Douglas, GA. Joellen graduated from MHS in 1959 and attended Dean Junior College in Franklin, Mass. After working at Ct Mutual Life Ins. Co and Pratt Whitney, E Hartford, Ct, Joellen found herself moving to Florida working at Pratt Whitney, West Palm Beach, Fla. in the early 60's where she met her husband, Ted Miller and married in Hawaii. They operated a custom-made jewelry business and she had a small "Grannie's Attic Consignment Shoppe" in Florida for a while. She is predeceased by her parents and former husband. Surviving her is her son, Kurt I Miller of Kauai, Hawaii, siblings Paul/Lisa Philbrick, Russ/Candy Philbrick, Terry Philbrick, Bob/Sharon Philbrick, Ray/Pam Philbrick, several nieces and nephews, cousins and a special Aunt Jeanne Nichols. Even though we wish she had been located closer, we have memories of family love that will never be forgotten. Graves cannot contain my spirit; death is not the end of time, though my body turns to ashes, I will rest in peace sublime. Excerpt from Greta Zwaan – "Come With Me To Glory". To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com