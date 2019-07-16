Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johann Sonnenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johann Sonnenberg


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johann Sonnenberg Obituary
Johann "John" Sonnenberg, 83 of Southington, beloved husband of Thea S., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. John was born November 11, 1935, in Germany and immigrated to the US in 1956. He worked for United Technologies until his retirement. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Andre Sonnenberg; his daughter Anita Lapico (Frank); his 5 grandchildren, Shelby, Shannon, and Spencer Sonnenberg, Matthew Lapico of Albany, NY and Ryan Lapico, US Army stationed in Germany; his sister Laryssa Parker (Conrad Knapp); Sister-in-law Ruth Michaelis; sister in law Gertraud Labsch and Irmtraud Labsch (Dieter) and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.