Johanna J. O'Neill passed away at home on Wednesday April 24 surrounded by her loving family. Johanna was born in New York City on August 12, 1927 the fourth and youngest child of James and Johanna Delaney O'Neill. Raised in Flushing New York, Johanna graduated from Saint Michael's and Flushing High School. She received a certificate for completion of the two-year College at Sixty Program at Fordham University. Johanna was employed by Pan American Airlines Manhattan Office for thirty-five years. Johanna was a world traveler long before it was fashionable. During her life she traveled throughout North America and Europe. Her most memorable trips were to Japan, Egypt, India, Russia and on an African Safari. During her lifetime she volunteered for numerous church and community organizations in Flushing, NY, Westbrook. CT and Manchester, CT. Johanna loved music, dancing and bowling. She was an accomplished artist having painted beautiful pieces for family and friends. Johanna was always proud of her Irish Heritage and her Catholic faith was central to her life. Johanna was predeceased by her brother and sister in law, John and Joan O'Neill and special friends Frank and Barbara Kirchoff. She is survived by her sisters Mary and Betty O'Neill, her nephews and their wives, John and Susan O'Neill, Terrance and Maureen O'Neill, Dennis O'Neill, Colin and Lisa O'Neill, Timothy O'Neill and his partner Maia Maggadini.The O'Neill family wishes to publicly acknowledge and thank her caregivers Seongyi Diana and Collette Lessard for their devotion to the well-being of Johanna. The wake will be held on Thursday May 2, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT. The funeral mass will be on Friday May 3, 11:00 AM at Saint Bridget's Church, 80 Main Street, Manchester CT. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donation be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society at Saint Bridget's. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary