|
|
Johanna "Jodi" Hefler Mills of Stuart, FL passed away on March 11. 2020 after a courageous 16-year battle with cancer. Those who knew Johanna marveled at her determination and fight against the illness. Johanna was born on December 18, 1953 in Lakewood, Ohio where she lived for a short period of time with her mother, Thirza (Davenport) Hefler, and grandfather, John K. Davenport while her father, Richard Hefler, Jr., was stationed in Korea with the Marines. She grew up in Simsbury, CT, graduated from Simsbury High School and attended Green Mountain College in Vermont. Many of her summers were spent with family on Cape Cod, sometimes waiting tables at one of the hotels. She and her cousin, DeWitt Davenport were practically inseparable as they boated and beached on Bass River. Johanna and David Mills married in 1981 and subsequent summer vacations were shared between the Cape and Nantucket where a "same time next summer" relationship developed among many others and the Mills. They lived in the San Francisco Bay area from the late 1970's for 30 years while Johanna marketed fashion fragrances and cosmetics for designers such as Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Nina Ricci. She also spent a couple of years with Godiva Chocolates. Always an animal lover, she began working with Cavalier King Charles spaniels, training them in obedience and therapy visitation. In 2001, her dog, Yankee, was the Senior Obedience Cavalier Champion of the USA. Upon retirement and arrival in Florida in 2003, she became an active supporter and contributor to the Humane Society and Cavalier Rescue of Florida. She also loved staying involved in the higher end retail world and worked part-time at Matilda's in Stuart, FL and Bungalow Boutique in Hobe Sound. Avid boaters, Johanna and Dave were charter members of the Sierra Point Yacht Club in Brisbane, CA cruising and fishing northern CA, the coastal Pacific and the Delta, and upon moving to Florida became lifetime members in the Stuart Sailfish Club. They also cruised the Florida coasts and the Bahamas. Johanna is survived by her husband Dave, her sister Christen and her husband Ken, her brother Richard III and his wife Kathi, her sister Thirza, six nieces, a nephew, and a host of friends. Considering the recent developments regarding coronavirus, a celebration of life service is being planned for a later time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation in her name to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast (https://hstc1.org/) or Cavalier Rescue of Florida (https://www.cavrescuefl.com/index.html). Please include your name and address with any donations.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020