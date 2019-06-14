John Alfred Barney went to be with his Lord on June 4th, 2019 in Clermont, FL. He was 89 years old. Born 11/1/29 in Rumney, NH he was the son of the late Earle and Elva Barney of Rumney, NH. John served for 52 years with Africa Inland Mission: 6 years in the Belgian Congo, 16 years in Kenya and 30 years as the Director of Stewardship and Area Representative for AIM in New England. John is survived by his 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Paul (Debra) Barney of Live Oak, FL; Janice (Lloyd) Syvertsen of Greenwich, CT; Eunice (Scott) Paulson of Waxhaw, NC. John was preceded in death by his four brothers Joel, Rodney, Martin and Linwood Barney, his first wife Jessie in 2002 and his 2nd wife Norma in 2018. There will be a Memorial Service on June 22, 2019 at 1 pm at Calvary Church in West Hartford, CT. A second service will be held at the AIM Retirement Center in Minneola, Florida on June 24th.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to:Africa Inland Mission Retirement Center 1000 Media Road Minneola, FL. 34715 Published in The Hartford Courant on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary