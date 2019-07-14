Home

John A. Campana


1947 - 2019
John "Jack" A. Campana Jr., 72 of Bristol, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Jack was born in Bristol, Connecticut on April 22, 1947, and was a son of the late John and Angelina (Tartarelli) Campana. He was employed at General Electric and Plainville for many years. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, Crabbing, clamming and horse races. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Campana and his grandson, Maxwell van Asperen, both of the Netherlands; his brother, Robert Campana of Bristol; and other loving friends and family. Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Joseph Campana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 16, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Anthony Church 111 School St. Bristol at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.Dunnfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
