All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Bloomfield United Methodist Church
297 School St.
Bloomfield, CT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bloomfield United Methodist Church
297 School St.
Bloomfield, CT
John A. Donar


John A. Donar Obituary
John Andre Donar, 61, of Windsor passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born October 25, 1957 in Hartford, CT to Elizabeth Donar and the late John Donar. Mr. Donar was a long-time resident of Hartford. He graduated from Weaver High School, Class of 1975. John is survived by his mother Elizabeth; sister Valerie Donar-Wilson, (Melvin) of Manchester, brother Randal L. Donar of East Hartford, nephew Randall Rice, nieces Alanna Donar, and R'riel Donar; aunts Inez Hales of Windsor; Loretta Barnes (James) of West Palm Beach, FL; Dorothy Donar of Hartford; and a devoted friend, Michael Hardaway. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 12 at 11 am at Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 297 School St., Bloomfield, CT. Calling hours at 10 am at the church. All Faith Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019
