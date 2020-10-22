1/2
John A. Durdan Jr.
John A. Durdan, Jr., 81, of Avon, beloved husband of Catherine (Poolos) Durdan, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in South Portland, ME, son of the late John A. Durdan, Sr. and Josephine (Goddard) Durdan, he was raised in ME and proudly served in the US Marine Corp from 1956-1959. He moved to CT and was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft before joining the Hartford Insurance Company in 1967 were he rose to be a Corporate Officer before retiring in 1997. John enjoyed playing tennis, spending time with his family, and was a coach for his grandson's Little League team in Avon. He enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the Green Bay Packers. Besides his wife Catherine, he leaves his daughter Dianne Pizzanello of Fall River, MA; a son John A. Durdan, III of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; grandchildren Heather (Richard J. Triblets, Jr.), Dominick (Sarah), and John Pizzanello (Sara), and Kelly and Jonathan Durdan (Laura Alderman); greatgrandchildren Andrew, Isabelle, and John Pizzanello; brothers James Durdan (Suzanne) of Storrs, Charles Durdan of Tolland, and Edward Soucier (Linda) of Vernon; and sisters Sally Gorden of Ellington and Alice Burnell of Stafford Springs. Besides his parents he was predeceased by sister Sis Raczkowski and a brother Robert Soucier. His family will receive friends Friday October 23, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10 AM at Carmon's in Avon followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Avon with Military Honors. Please observe Social Distancing and masks are required at all services. The Funeral may be viewed using the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/13062107 Saturday at 10 am and for 90 days thereafter. Contributions may be made to either the Mary Ann Morris Animal Society (M.A.M.A.S.) 254 Slow Pitch Rd, Bamberg, SC 29003 or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
