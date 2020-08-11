John A. Ferrigno, 93, of East Granby, beloved husband for 57 years of the late MaryAnn E. (Pignone) Ferrigno, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. John was born and raised in Hartford, son of the late Vincenzo and Maria Angela (Crispino) Ferrigno, graduated from Weaver High School, and entered the Armed Forces at the age of 17. John proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre aboard the USS Topeka. He was a Seaman on a gun crew and fought in Okinawa during his service. After the war, he returned home and worked for over 20 years at Sticklor Electric in Hartford as an Electrical Supply Consultant. In his 40's, John was hired by the Bloomfield Police Department as a Patrolman, and he proudly served the Bloomfield community for over 27 years, retiring as a Detective. He was also a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, a member of the Bloomfield Fraternal Order of Police, the VFW, and a former member of the Blue Hills Fire Department. John was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a giving and loving man whose family was always his main focus. Both John and MaryAnn raised their children to know how important family was and always gave them their full support by letting them know that they could go to them with any problem and they would do their best to help them without passing judgement. John was a very well-known, well-liked, and respected member of the community because of his honest and hard work with the Bloomfield Police Department. He treated everyone fairly, was very kind-hearted, and would help anyone in need. Keeping lifelong friendships was very important to John and, in his retirement, he focused on keeping in touch with his friends by going into town every morning and seeing his friends at the Bloomfield Italian Bakery or Isaac's Bagel Cafe. John is survived by his sons, John T. Ferrigno and his wife Joan of Granville, MA, and James Ferrigno and his wife Mary of East Hartford; his grandchildren, Daniel Ferrigno and his wife Jessica, Khara Leon and her husband Ramon, Joseph Ferrigno, and Melissa Trow and her husband Josh; his great grandchildren, Olivia Trow, Andrew Ferrigno, Emily Ferrigno, Hannah Ferrigno, and Ashley Leon; his brother, Anthony P. Ferrigno; his sister, Gracie Wadowski; lifelong friends, Lillian Pignone, Sandy Kuracz, Al Paone, Sanjay Patel, and John Montefusco; and many other relatives and friends. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Dominic Ferrigno and Vincent Ferrigno; and his sisters, Josephine Mangano and Delores Oulette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Tariffville. His family also invites you to attend the service remotely by clicking on the Video tab on his obituary on Thursday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the Bloomfield Fraternal Order of Police, PO Box 784, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave an online condolence or view the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
