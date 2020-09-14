John A. Golub, 75, of Colchester, died Friday September 11, 2020 at Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation Center, Moodus. He was born on April 13, 1945 in Middletown, the son of the late Andrew and Blanche (Halish) Golub. John grew up in Moodus, graduating from Nathan Hale-Ray School and later receiving degrees from Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont and Marquette University, Marquette, Wisconsin. He spent several years with the Redemptorists community and was a director of religious education at Saint Andrew's parish in Colchester. He worked for many years with the State of Connecticut. He is survived by his sisters, Sister Margaret Golub of Medford, NY and Cecilia R. Golub, of Moodus, CT; and two brothers Paul Golub, Seminole, FL and Edward Golub, Middletown, CT; two nieces, a grand-nephew and many cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bridget's Church, Moodus-Leesville Rd., Moodus, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. John will be buried in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Moodus. Friends may call at St. Bridget's Church on Wednesday from 10 to 11a.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk, 8115 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY 11432, St. Bridget of Kildare Church, 75 Moodus Leesville Rd., Moodus, CT 06469 or St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester, CT 06415. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
