Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for John LaPorta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. LaPorta Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John A. LaPorta Jr. Obituary
John A. LaPorta Jr., 70, of Bristol and formerly of Southington passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Amberwoods of Farmington.Born November 26, 1948 in Waterbury, he was the son of the late John F. and Madeline LaPorta.John was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the US Army and was a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast.He is survived by four nephews, Richard, James, Marc and John Sklenka; a niece Jackie Sklenka and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Josephine Sklenka.A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, 1 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 11:30-12:30 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now