John A. Moore, the son of the late James and Lilly Moore, was born in Tupelo, MS on March 31, 1941. He departed this life on September 6, 2020 at Southbridge Rehab Center in Southbridge, MA. John worked at North and Judd as a machine operator. He enjoyed repairing and rebuilding cars. He loved watching Western movies, fishing, boating, and hunting. John is predeceased by his daughter Mary Moore his brothers Andrew, Jim, and Jimmie, Charlie, and sister Tinnie Mae. John's memories will be forever cherished by his brothers Willie and Larry Moore; his sisters Helen Moore, Christine Shumpert and Mary Moore; his sons Calvin Moore, Dale Moore, Arthur Moore and Jeremy Hapgood; and his daughters Gloria Moore and Jennifer Comstock. He also leaves to mourn his passing, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends; and his beloved best friend and companion of over 20 years, Victoria McKinstry. A homegoing ceremony for John will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main St., New Britain. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The family has designated 11:00 – 11:30 AM for people with pre-existing conditions or at risk of COVID-19 to come by, walk through and pay their respects before anyone else. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Please share a memory of John with the family in the online guest book @www.ericksonhansen.com