Mary Ellen,

My heartfelt condolences over John's passing. He left a great legacy and such wonderful memories of the "good old days" of the CSP. In fact, those days under Forst and Mulligan live in memory as the best and proudest in its history; leadership and pride not quite seen since. I was proud to know John and cherish his stories, memories and inspiration.



Sgt. Neal T. Wholey #161

CSP (Retired)



Neal Wholey

Friend