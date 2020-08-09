Heartfelt condolences to Fr. John's entire family. I first met Fr. John during evensong services at Trinity, Wethersfield about 20 years ago. He became the Priest Associate at St. Andrew's, Rocky Hill a few years ago. I will always remember his devotion to our church & our church family, his thoughtful sermons, and his kind, gentle, loving spirit. I will cherish the love I have for Fr. John & his sweet wife Faye, the many wonderful visits with the two of them plus the many cards & notes we shared over the years.



While we grieve Fr. John's passing, we rejoice that he is home with our Lord and is at peace.



With Tears and Love, Pat Kuh

PAT KUH

Friend