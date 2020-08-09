The Reverend John A. Rogers, 81, beloved husband of Faye Locke Rogers, passed away on July 31, 2020. Born in New Haven, Feb. 25, 1939 to John A. and Martha K. Rogers, he received a B.A. from Drew University in 1960, where he was elected to Pi Gammu Mu and Kappa Pi, attended Duke University Divinity School, and received his M.Div. from the General Theological Seminary of New York in 1963. Fr. Rogers, a resident of Rocky Hill since 2001, was Rector Emeritus of Trinity Episcopal Church, Wethersfield, where he served as Rector from 1975-2001. He had been Associate Rector of the parish from 1970-1975, and as Curate from 1963-1966. He also served as Vicar of Christ Church, Oxford, CT, from 1966-1970. In 1973, he was licensed by the Archbishop of York, England, to serve two Yorkshire parishes, St. Hilda's, Ampleforth, and St. Oswald's, Oswaldkirk. He served his diocese and community in numerous ways during his tenure at Trinity Church. One community service of which he was especially proud was acting as moderator of Meet the Candidates nights prior to municipal elections. He was recognized by the town of Wethersfield as Honorary Memorial Day Parade Marshall in 1998. In retirement, he served on a clergy support team for the parishes of St. George's Church, Bolton, St. John's Church, East Hartford, All Saints' Church, East Hartford, and St. James' Church, Hartford. He served also as Chaplain of St. Elizabeth's Chapel, Armsmear (Hartford), as a Chaplain to Retired Clergy of the Church. For nearly his whole career Fr. John tried to live his life according to a motto spoken by the Tin Woodman in the Wizard of Oz as given to him on a poster by his wife Faye: "I had brains, and a heart also; so, having tried them both, I should much rather have a heart." This poster hung in his office for nearly fifty years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, John M. Rogers of Wethersfield, by his son and daughter-in-law Chad M. and Denise DeCelle-Rogers of Rocky Hill, and his nieces and their husbands, Bonnie and Richard Waraksa of Cheshire, Karen and Donald Cruickshanks of Madison, Wisconsin, and the children of both families, Amy, Thomas, Lauchlin, and Margaret. He was predeceased by his sister, Audrey R. Sundermann. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family, with a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations in Fr. John's name may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Wethersfield, Connecticut 06109, The Church of St. Andrews the Apostle, 331 Orchard Street Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Hartford HealthCare at Home –Hospice Program, 1290 Silas Deane Highway-4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Fr. John, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.