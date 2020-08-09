1/1
Reverend John A. Rogers
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Reverend John A. Rogers, 81, beloved husband of Faye Locke Rogers, passed away on July 31, 2020. Born in New Haven, Feb. 25, 1939 to John A. and Martha K. Rogers, he received a B.A. from Drew University in 1960, where he was elected to Pi Gammu Mu and Kappa Pi, attended Duke University Divinity School, and received his M.Div. from the General Theological Seminary of New York in 1963. Fr. Rogers, a resident of Rocky Hill since 2001, was Rector Emeritus of Trinity Episcopal Church, Wethersfield, where he served as Rector from 1975-2001. He had been Associate Rector of the parish from 1970-1975, and as Curate from 1963-1966. He also served as Vicar of Christ Church, Oxford, CT, from 1966-1970. In 1973, he was licensed by the Archbishop of York, England, to serve two Yorkshire parishes, St. Hilda's, Ampleforth, and St. Oswald's, Oswaldkirk. He served his diocese and community in numerous ways during his tenure at Trinity Church. One community service of which he was especially proud was acting as moderator of Meet the Candidates nights prior to municipal elections. He was recognized by the town of Wethersfield as Honorary Memorial Day Parade Marshall in 1998. In retirement, he served on a clergy support team for the parishes of St. George's Church, Bolton, St. John's Church, East Hartford, All Saints' Church, East Hartford, and St. James' Church, Hartford. He served also as Chaplain of St. Elizabeth's Chapel, Armsmear (Hartford), as a Chaplain to Retired Clergy of the Church. For nearly his whole career Fr. John tried to live his life according to a motto spoken by the Tin Woodman in the Wizard of Oz as given to him on a poster by his wife Faye: "I had brains, and a heart also; so, having tried them both, I should much rather have a heart." This poster hung in his office for nearly fifty years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, John M. Rogers of Wethersfield, by his son and daughter-in-law Chad M. and Denise DeCelle-Rogers of Rocky Hill, and his nieces and their husbands, Bonnie and Richard Waraksa of Cheshire, Karen and Donald Cruickshanks of Madison, Wisconsin, and the children of both families, Amy, Thomas, Lauchlin, and Margaret. He was predeceased by his sister, Audrey R. Sundermann. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family, with a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations in Fr. John's name may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Wethersfield, Connecticut 06109, The Church of St. Andrews the Apostle, 331 Orchard Street Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Hartford HealthCare at Home –Hospice Program, 1290 Silas Deane Highway-4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Fr. John, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 7, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Fr. John's entire family. I first met Fr. John during evensong services at Trinity, Wethersfield about 20 years ago. He became the Priest Associate at St. Andrew's, Rocky Hill a few years ago. I will always remember his devotion to our church & our church family, his thoughtful sermons, and his kind, gentle, loving spirit. I will cherish the love I have for Fr. John & his sweet wife Faye, the many wonderful visits with the two of them plus the many cards & notes we shared over the years.

While we grieve Fr. John's passing, we rejoice that he is home with our Lord and is at peace.

With Tears and Love, Pat Kuh
PAT KUH
Friend
August 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved