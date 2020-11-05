John Arvid Sandberg of West Hartford died on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born on December 24, 1941 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to Arvid and Doris Sandberg. John attended Glen Ridge high school in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, received a BA from Bucknell University, a JD from Boston University, and an MBA from George Washington University. He was head legal counsel for many corporations until retiring in 1996. Since retirement he was committed to helping those less fortunate offering pro-bono legal services and as a faithful member of the Church of Christ UCC, Newington, to which he often donated his time to their board of trustees as well as to visiting elderly parishioners. John was a great storyteller with a great sense of humor and infectious laugh. Above all, John was a wonderful and dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure to know him. John was the loving husband of Carla, his wife of 52 years. He is survived by his son Eric Sandberg of West Hartford (grandsons Colin and Gavin); son Brian and daughter-in-law Meghan of Quincy, MA; and daughter Amy Sitzer and son-in-law Alon (grandchildren Sky and Lily) of West Newbury, MA; sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Gary Wilkins of Clover, South Carolina; sister and brother-in-law Judi and George Yaneka of Pittsford, New York; and sister Joy Gorgas of Dorothy, New Jersey. Funeral will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 2 PM, at the Newington United Church of Christ,1075 Main St, Newington, Ct. The service may be available online (contact Carla). Donations may be sent to the American Heart Association
, or a charity of your choice
.