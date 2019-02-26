John A. Trevisan, Jr., 72, of Middletown, beloved husband of Elizabeth (Wall) Trevisan, died Saturday February 23, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Bristol, son of the late, John A. Trevian, Sr. and Ruth (Price) Dickes. John was a veteran of Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Airforce. He retired from Fedex as a driver and was a life member, Westfield Fire Department. John enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and watching NASCAR. John is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sons, John Trevisan of Middletown, Michael Trevisan and his wife Jennifer of Middletown, a granddaughter, Madisyn Trevisan. Besides his parent's, John was predeceased by his step father, Karl Dockes. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at Miner Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Greater Middletown Military Museum, c/o Community Foundation of Middlesex County, 49 Main St. Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.





