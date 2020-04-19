Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
John A. Tuttle


1945 - 2020
John A. Tuttle Obituary
John A. Tuttle, ("Duke" "Tut"), age 75, of Hebron, passed away at home on Sunday, April 12. Born in Torrington on April 2, 1945, he was the son of John and Hulda (Nelson) Tuttle. John graduated from WAMOGO High School in 1963 and soon after enlisted in the United States Army. He gained the rank of Staff Sargent in the Military Police Corps and was stationed in Texas and South Korea before being sent to fight in the Vietnam War, returning in March 1967. He graduated cum laude from the University of New Haven in December 1970, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Law Enforcement Administration. He worked as a Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and then as a Special Agent/Investigator for the U.S. Department of Defense until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of VFW Post 8776 Hebron and a member and Past Commander of American Legion Post 95 Hebron. For the past several years he was honored to serve as the coordinator of the annual Hebron Memorial Day Parade. On August 24, 1968, John married his best friend and love of his life, Janice DaSilva of Torrington. After living in West Haven, Middletown and New Jersey they finally settled in Hebron in 1980. In addition to his wife of nearly 52 years he will be forever missed and always loved by his sons, John Tuttle of Somers and Justin and wife Jacqueline Tuttle of Trumbull, and his five grandchildren: Cameron, Margaret, Joseph, Jason and James who lovingly called him "Pop". He cherished his extended family and wide circles of friends. We couldn't go anywhere without running into someone he knew! John had a huge heart. He filled our lives with laughter with his endless stories and jokes. He loved books, skiing, barbeque, brewery tours, chili competitions, UConn basketball and "Travels with Tut". And how we will miss receiving his homemade personalized cards for every occasion possible! He was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Nelson Tuttle. Burial was private. A memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John's memory to his favorite charity, the Gary Sinese Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, an organization devoted to supporting Veterans and their families. For online condolences please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
